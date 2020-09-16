'Number of casualties' as bus and cars involved in serious Porth crash

The crash occurred on Trebanog Road in Porth at around 9am on Wednesday. Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a bus and a number of vehicles in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Police said an unconfirmed number of people have been injured in the collision, which occured on Trebanog Road in Porth at around 9am.

People are being urged to avoid the area until further notice as the road is currently closed and is likely to remain closed for some time.

Western Power is also at the scene dealing with a power outage in the area, which is believed to have been caused by the incident.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to contact them.