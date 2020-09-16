Rhondda Cynon Taf put into local lockdown after 'rapid' increase in virus cases

Rhondda Cynon Taf has become the second county in Wales to be placed into local lockdown, following a "rapid" increase in virus cases across the county.

The Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the incident rate in RCT is now 82.1 per 100,000 people, and that Tuesday's positive test rate was 4.3% – the highest in Wales.

From 18:00 on Thursday, the following restrictions will come into force for people living in the county:

People will not be allowed to enter or leave the Rhondda Cynon Taf Council area without a "reasonable excuse", such as travel for work or education.

People will only be able to meet outdoors for the time being. People will not be able to meet members of their extended household indoors or form an extended household.

All licensed premises will have to close at 11pm.

Everyone over 11 must wear face coverings in indoor public places – as is the case throughout Wales.

Mr Gething made the announcement during Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing, saying the cases are mainly linked to people socialising without social distancing and meeting in each other’s homes. Some cases have also been linked to people returning from summer holidays overseas.

The measures will be formally reviewed in two weeks’ time, Mr Gething added.

Rhondda Cynon Taf becomes the second county in Wales to be placed under local lockdown, after similar measures were introduced in Caerphilly County last week.

More to follow.