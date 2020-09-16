Video report by ITV Wales Sports Reporter Beth Fisher

A former Royal Marine who is used to pushing his body to the limit has summited a mountain in south Wales with a 28-stone piano on his back for charity.

Max Glover, from Penarth, took on Garth Mountain to raise money for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity, which helped his friend recover from a double lung transplant operation.

The 33-year-old is no newcomer to a physical challenge, with previous feats including pulling a 1.7 tonne car 26.2 miles.

But this time he was challenged with carrying a piano two miles to the top of the 1,000ft mountain.

Max made it to the top of the mountain over the weekend.

The mountain can be seen from Cardiff and from parts of Rhondda Cynon Taf. On clear days it can even be seen from as far as Weston-super-Mare across the Bristol Channel.

Speaking about the challenge, Max said that whilst he found it physically tough, he was able to find inspiration from his friend, Julie.

"I did it to raise money for the charity because when they helped Julie they were brilliant with her," he explained.

Julie was great during the whole thing, she was amazing and she was inspiring because she just never gave up. She never complained and always had a smile on her face. Max Glover

He added: "They rely heavily on donations and that is why I wanted to do it for them."

Max was helped by a small team on the day, including Julie Parker who was using it as a challenge for herself following her major operation last year.

Julie Parker said that Max was her 'hero' after his feat.

"It was the furthest I have walked since the surgery 16 months ago," Julie said.

"In that regard it was emotional for me as well. It was my own achievement as well as Max's.

"He is my hero, I have no other words to describe him - he is my hero."

Max was able to raise a total of £1,500 for the charity from the challenge that he completed on Sunday.