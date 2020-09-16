Tottenham in talks with Real Madrid over return of Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale could be returning to the UK as his representatives work on a deal for the Real Madrid winger to rejoin his former club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Reports suggest talks are under way about a potential move back to the Premier League, with the Wales international keen to re-sign with Spurs, where he enjoyed a successful six-year spell.

The 31-year-old swapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning four Champions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu.

But Bale has found himself marginalised under Zinedine Zidane and a return to Spurs could be on the cards.

The winger is contracted to Real until June 2022 but rumours suggest he has fallen out of favour under manager Zinedine Zidane.

His agent Jonathan Barnett said at the start of 2020 it was "very unlikely" that Gareth Bale would leave the club this summer.