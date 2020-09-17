Cyclist dies after coming off his bike on a Cardiff road

A man has died after he came off his bike on a Cardiff road.

Emergency services were called to Thornhill Road where the man was found injured near the Excalibur Drive roundabout at around 10.45pm on Tuesday.

South Wales Police said the road was closed for a number of hours.

It said the man's family have been told and are being supported by family liaison officers and added enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Any0one with any information is asked to call 101.