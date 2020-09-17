Doncaster Racecourse rejects claim it was responsible for Rhondda outbreak

Doncaster Racecourse has rejected claims that an outbreak of coronavirus in Rhondda Cynon Taf was caused by a group attending an event last week.

The region became the second county in Wales to be placed into local lockdown in two weeks, following Caerphilly after a spike in cases in the area.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething claimed that a social club trip from the area to the St Leger meeting at Doncaster Racecourse was responsible for one of two case clusters that helped contribute to the need for the lockdown.

However, the racecourse has strongly denied this is the case and has said that no clubs from south Wales have attended an event since it reopened.

Vaughan Gething made the comments about the Rhondda outbreak at his press conference. Credit: PA

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday when he announced lockdown for the region, Mr Gething said that the day out had led to a 'significant rise' in cases.

He said that a coach load of friends went on a pub crawl and then to the racing.

Some cases can be attributed to a club outing to the Doncaster races, which stopped off at a series of pubs on the way. Vaughan Gething, Health Minister

However the racecourse disputes the minister's remarks, claiming they have not been contacted by any organisation to verify the attendance of individuals or groups at the event.

"Doncaster Racecourse has received no contact from any organisation, including the NHS or the Welsh Government, to verify the attendance of any individuals at last week’s event for the purposes of track and trace," it said in a statement. “In addition, we do not have any ticket bookings for any groups from the South Wales area for Wednesday’s event.“We will be contacting the Welsh Health Minister as a matter of urgency to clarify the situation.”

In response, the Welsh Government tweeted that the party were supposed to be going the racecourse but did not attend as planned.