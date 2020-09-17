First coronavirus deaths in Wales since August

Three more people with coronavirus have died in Wales, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,600 so far.

The deaths are the first in Wales this month. Prior to these, the last recorded deaths were on 31 August, according to the Public Health Wales database.

A further 168 cases of the virus have also been reported today - a total of 20,048 in Wales, although the true figure is likely to be higher.

Dr Robin Howe from Public Health Wales said: “We are now seeing a steady increase in cases in a number of communities across Wales, and our investigations show that many of these have been transmitted due to a lack of social distancing."

This evening, Rhondda Cynon Taf will become the second county in Wales to be placed into local lockdown, following a "rapid" increase in virus cases across the county.

Residents there will be subject to similar measures to Caerphilly, which has also been placed into local lockdown.

The new restrictions for Rhondda Cynon Taf will come into force from 18:00 on Thursday evening.

Enhanced covid measures have also been brought in for the Merthyr Tydfil area, though not a full lockdown.

Coronavirus cases have risen in Wales. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, weekly figures released today have revealed the coronavirus rates for every local authority in Wales.

Caerphilly has the highest covid rate per 100,000 people in Wales, followed by Rhondda Cynon Taf then Newport. Monmouthshire currently has the lowest rate.

