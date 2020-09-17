How high is the coronavirus rate where you live?

The latest weekly coronavirus rates for every local authority in Wales have been released, laying bare the situation in your area.

In Caerphilly, 214 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 13 - the equivalent of 118.2 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in Wales and it is up from a rate of 94.4 in the seven days to September 6.

Rhondda Cynon Taf, which has had new coronavirus restrictions imposed upon it, has 234 new cases. It has the second highest rate in Wales at 97.0, up from 48.9.

Newport is in third place, where the rate has risen from 16.2 to 65.9, with 102 new cases.

The following figures are for the seven days to September 13. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Here is the full list, from highest to lowest rate:

Caerphilly: 214 new cases - a rate of 118.2 per 100,000 people (up from a rate of 94.4)

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 234 new cases - a rate of 97.0 (up from 48.9)

Newport: 102 new cases - a rate of 65.9 (up from 16.2)

Merthyr Tydfil: 34 new cases - a rate of 56.4 (up from 53.0)

Blaenau Gwent: 22 new cases - a rate of 31.5 (up from 11.5)

Conwy: 35 new cases - a rate of 29.9 (up from 11.1)

Powys: 28 new cases - a rate of 28.7 (up from 24.2)

Flintshire: 43 new cases - a rate of 27.5 (up from 14.7)

Bridgend: 39 new cases - a rate of 26.5 (up from 19.7)

Isle of Anglesey: 14 new cases - a rate of 20.0 (up from 2.9)

Torfaen: 18 new cases - a rate of 19.2 (up from 9.6)

Wrexham: 25 new cases - a rate of 18.4 (down from 25.0)

Cardiff: 62 new cases - a rate of 16.9 (down from 22.3)

Denbighshire: 16 new cases - a rate of 16.7 (up from 9.4)

Gwynedd: 19 new cases - a rate of 15.3 (up from 9.6)

Neath Port Talbot: 20 new cases - a rate of 14.0 (down from 20.2)

Ceredigion: 9 new cases - a rate of 12.4 (up from 4.1)

Swansea: 30 new cases - a rate of 12.1 (down from 15.8)

Carmarthenshire: 20 new cases - a rate of 10.6 (down from 12.2)

Vale of Glamorgan: 12 new cases - a rate of 9.0 (down from 12.0)

Pembrokeshire: 7 new cases - a rate of 5.6 (down from 7.2)

Monmouthshire: 4 new cases - a rate of 4.2 (up from 3.2)

Wales has seen a steady increase in coronavirus cases. Credit: PA Images

Data for the most recent three days (September 14-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published on the Public Health Wales Covid-19 surveillance dashboard on September 16.

The figures are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and tests conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

