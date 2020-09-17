A lifeboat crew had to rescue seven university students after they became stranded on Worms Head in Rhossili on Thursday.

The Horton and Port Eynon RNLI crew was called to the beauty spot where volunteers spotted the seven students who had been cut off by the incoming tide.

The group were then taken back to shore in the lifeboat where they were then handed over to the Coastguard.

The students said that they knew the causeway leading to the mainland of Worms Head is only open for a few hours either side of low tide, but said they had 'miscalculated' the tide times.

The causeway leading to the beauty spot is only open for a short period of time before the tide comes in. Credit: PA Images

An RNLI spokesman said: "If you are cut off by the tide do not attempt to wade to safety. It is extremely dangerous to attempt o do so. These students did the right thing and telephoned the coastguard.

"The RNLI would remind people when walking at or near the Coast, not only to check the weather conditions, but also to check the tide times and to make sure that they plan walks to ensure that they are not cut off by the incoming tide."