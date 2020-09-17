The RSPCA has issued an appeal following a cat having its leg amputated after being found caught in an illegal trap.

A small cat called Pickles was found by window cleaners in the playground of a primary school in Abercynon on Tuesday.

Pickles had been missing since Friday, but was found underneath pallets with his leg caught in a gin trap.

A gin trap is a mechanical devices designed to catch an animal by its leg, using spring-operated jaws with teeth or a serrated edge. They are illegal to use.

The incident has been described by RSPCA Cymru officers as 'barbaric' and they have now asked anyone who has information about the incident to come forward.

Sadly, by setting this barbaric and illegal gin trap, someone's actions have caused Pickles to lose his front left leg. Gemma Cooper, RSPCA Inspector

"Fortunately, a parent at the school recognised Pickles and was able to contact his owner, so we were soon able to reunite the cat with his family," she continued.

"Sadly, the vets were later left with no choice but to amputate Pickles' leg. Gin traps are illegal to use in the UK and can cause immense suffering.“While it's a relief that this injury wasn't even worse, it is so frustrating to think that this incident could have been avoided had someone not acted illegally like this. Anyone with information is urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”Pickles' family said that they were devastated by what happened, but were grateful to have him back. “We really don’t want any other cats or their owners to go through this. Hopefully, this appeal will bring forward some information and remind people how dangerous these traps can be for pets like Pickles," said Victoria, Pickles' owner.