Sean Fletcher to join Coast & Country on ITV Cymru Wales

ITV Good Morning Britain presenter Sean Fletcher is to join ITV Cymru Wales weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth to present the new series of Coast & Country.

The highly popular ITV Cymru Wales series returns to our screens at 7.30pm on Thursday 1st October.

Ruth and Sean are filming a packed schedule of stories from some of the most beautiful parts of Wales.

Early locations include the tranquil Gwent Levels and the mighty Chepstow Castle for Sean.

Ruth has taken a walk on the wild side with some fascinating birds of prey in the Brecon Beacons and discovered more about our marine wildlife on a Gower beach and off the coast of Mumbles.

Ruth Dodsworth has been appearing on Coast & Country since 2013. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Ruth, who is now presenting the eighth series of Coast & Country, having been involved since the beginning in 2013, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to be part of this very special family."

“We set out all those years ago knowing that we wanted to create a show that would celebrate all that Wales has to offer. The unexpected places, the most inspirational people and the fabric that ties our past and present together.

She added: “How very lucky am I? And what an absolute joy to be joined by Sean who brings his love and enthusiasm for our beautiful homeland to our screens in the warmest of ways.“

Sean Fletcher said he's "over the moon" to be presenting Coast & Country. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Sean joins the team fresh from a highly successful ITV network series celebrating Welsh maritime communities and characters with Wonders of the Coast Path.

“I’ve enjoyed watching Coast & Country for some time, so I’m over the moon to be joining the team for the new series," said Sean.

“Having started my journalism career in Wales and fronted programmes like Wonders Of The Coast Path, I know there’s a plethora of fascinating stories to tell about our amazing countryside - stories that can play a crucial role in lifting the spirit of the nation during these unpredictable times,“ he added.

And, while celebrating some of the finest sights of Wales’ rural communities, the series will also be highlighting some of the challenges of keeping our countryside in pristine condition.

Reporters Hannah Thomas and Rob Shelley are tackling the problems of food waste and also investigating new projects to protect the mountains of Snowdonia.

Early filming locations include the tranquil Gwent Levels and the mighty Chepstow Castle for Sean. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Series producer Susan Ridd said: "I'm absolutely delighted that Sean is joining the presenting team of Coast & Country. He is a familiar and established face on our TV screens and his knowledge and love for Wales will be a great asset to the show."

"Sean loves the outdoors. He's a passionate and empathetic presenter, and I know his vast experience and insight is going to brilliantly complement an already strong team.

"Coast & Country covers stories from all over Wales, which we hope inspire and showcase issues that matter, against the backdrop of the beauty of Wales."

"Of course, this year is like no other. So the stories will feature Covid 19 and its impact on our lives and landscape in 2020."

"But we hope to carry on filming as normal as much as we can safely. It's a great and hugely enthusiastic team, who love what they do."

Zoe Thomas, Editor, English Language Programmes, ITV Cymru Wales added: "It's great to welcome Sean to the Coast & Country line up after the great work that he has done on Wonders of the Coast Path for ITV Cymru Wales and the ITV network."

“Sean and Ruth will provide a great insight into our coastal and countryside communities in what has been the most extraordinary of years."