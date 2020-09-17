When do I need to get a coronavirus test in Wales?

With two counties in Wales being placed in to local lockdown the number of people wanting coronavirus tests has increased, creating a huge demand on services, but when should you get a test?

Boris Johnson has admitted the UK doesn't have enough coronavirus testing capacity to meet the demand at present, but has promised it would increase to 500,000 by the end of October.

The Prime Minister said that demand for testing has increased due to people seeking to book a test without experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

So, at what point do you need to get a coronavirus test?

The demand for tests in Wales and other countries in the UK has increased over the last two weeks. Credit: PA

If you are showing symptoms for coronavirus

The Welsh Government has said that you should only get a test if you are showing symptoms of the virus.

The symptoms include: A new continuous cough, a high temperature and loss of or change to sense of smell or taste.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Professor Tim Spector said that people should not be looking to get a test if they are just experiencing a 'runny nose' as this is a sign it is not COVID-19.

98% of tests results have been negative. Professor Tim Spector, BBC Radio 4

"People who are worried about colds or coronavirus should note that if they don't have the combination of symptoms then it is highly unlikely that they are related to the virus," he said.

"If you do have a runny nose or congestion or sneezing then it is a sign that you do not have COVID-19."

You should not get a test for coronavirus if you are not showing symptoms but are living in one of the boroughs that have been placed in a local lockdown.

Expert advice is also that you must get a test within the first five days of when you are displaying symptoms of the virus.

It comes as testing reached capacity in Wales, with a number of families criticising the system after having to travel to parts of England for their tests.