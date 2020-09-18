91% of Welsh adults support local lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise

A survey conducted by Public Health Wales has found that 91% of adults in Wales support local lockdowns as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

Two counties have already been placed into lockdown, with Rhondda Cynon Taf following Caerphilly in introducing new restrictions.

66% The survey found that 66% of people think the restrictions nationally are right.

Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said that the government would look at introducing more lockdown measures in other places if coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, Mr Gething said there was a 'limited period of weeks' to prevent further lockdown measures.

"We appeal to people to reconsider the choices we're making, who we're seeing, and how many people we are seeing," he added.

"Because otherwise we may need to make more local lockdown choices, or potentially a national lockdown, with all the interruption that that causes."

Caerphilly was put in to lockdown last week as a result of a rise in cases. Credit: PA

More than 600 people were surveyed between the dates of 7-13 of September.

Professor Mark Bellis from Public Health Wales said that it was encouraging to see they were supported by the public.

“Due to the rise in cases in Rhondda Cynon Taf further restrictions for that area came into force yesterday," he said.

"Although this will be a blow to the people who live there or who have loved ones in the area, it is encouraging to see the support demonstrated in the survey for using local lockdowns to control the spread of the virus.”