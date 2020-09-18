Freshers week sees new university students across the country make friends and socialise through parties and gatherings. Credit: PA Images

The Welsh Ambulance Service is urging university students to behave sensibly during freshers week.

The week-long event sees students starting their first year at university meeting other people through parties and gatherings.

But crews are concerned that more calls to 999 brought by excessive drinking could put extra pressure on the service during the pandemic.

It comes ahead of the winter months, which historically have seen ambulance and A&E waiting times soar.

The Welsh Ambulance Service is concerned excessive drinking could put additional pressure on its crews during the pandemic. Credit: Welsh Ambulance Service

There are more than half a dozen university towns across Wales, including Wrexham, Bangor, Aberystwyth, Swansea and Cardiff.

Director of Operations for the Welsh Ambulance Service Lee Brooks said: "Starting university is a cause for celebration as students embark on a new chapter in their lives, and rightly so.

"Freshers week is a great opportunity to meet new people and socialise, but we’re still in the throes of a global pandemic so we’re asking people to celebrate responsibly."

Students are advised to protect themselves and others from Covid-19 by following Public Health Wales guidance around face coverings, social distancing and indoor gatherings."We’re also asking people to drink in moderation, because every minute our colleagues spend with someone experiencing the effects of excess alcohol is one which could be spent helping another person whose life is at risk.“Look out for your friends, plan your transport home and make sure there is enough medication in the house to help with the effects of over-indulgence or minor injuries which can be treated at home.”