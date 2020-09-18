How do Wales' local lockdowns compare to those in England?

The Welsh Government has said it is keeping a close watch on two more counties after Rhondda Cynon Taf became the second county in Wales to enter a local lockdown.

The First Minister said Merthyr Tydfil and Newport are being monitored closely after a surge in Covid-19 cases has been reported in the area. Public Health Wales said Bridgend is also seeing a concerning spike.

Caerphilly County was put under tighter restrictions last week.

It comes as the UK Government announced more local lockdowns in parts of north west England, West Yorkshire and the Midlands.

At times during the height of the pandemic when both nations were under national lockdowns, restrictions in Wales differed from those in England.

But how do the local lockdowns compare?

Caerphilly has been in lockdown since 8 September. Credit: PA Images

Where are the local lockdowns in Wales and England?

Wales:

There are currently only two Welsh counties in lockdown, which have both seen a surge in Covid-19 cases.

New restrictions came into force in Caerphilly County at 6pm on 8 September.

Following a sharp increase in cases, tighter restrictions were placed on Rhondda Cynon Taf from 6pm on 17 September.

The Welsh Government is also closely monitoring the counties of Newport and Merthyr Tydfil, where Covid-19 cases are rising.

Leicester was the first city in England to be placed under a local lockdown. Credit: PA Images

England:

In England, lockdowns and tighter restrictions have been announced across various parts of the country.

The first local lockdown was announced in Leicester on 29 June, after 866 people tested positive for the virus in the two weeks leading up to July.

Since then, lockdowns have been announced in parts of north west and north east England, London, the Midlands and parts of Yorkshire.

Tighter restrictions are currently in force in Birmingham, Sandwell, Solihull, Leicester, Luton and Northampton.

In Greater Manchester, the city of Manchester, Trafford, Bury, Tameside, Rochdale, Salford, Bolton and Oldham also have their own, stricter rules, as do Preston, Pendle and Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire.

21 wards in Bradford, West Yorkshire, have been placed under new restrictions, as well as five wards in Kirklees, and eight wards in Calderdale.

Also on England's lockdown list are Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Newcastle and many of its surrounding areas have become the latest in England to be placed under local restrictions. Credit: PA Images

What are the rules in areas with tighter restrictions?

Wales:

People in Caerphilly cannot leave or enter the county without a reasonable excuse, such as for work or education, and cannot meet anyone indoors.

The same rules apply in Rhondda Cynon Taf, plus all licensed premises must close by 11pm.

Anyone aged over 11 must wear face coverings in indoor public places – as is now the case throughout Wales.

The Welsh Government said these rules will be kept under review.

England:

In England, local lockdown rules vary from region to region.

Under restrictions announced on 18 September for parts of the north west, Midlands and West Yorkshire, people will be banned from socialising with others outside of their own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens.

In Merseyside, Warrington, Halton and Lancashire (excluding Blackpool and Greater Manchester), food and drink places will be restricted to table service only.

Late night operating hours will be restricted, with leisure and entertainment venues including restaurants, pubs, and cinemas, required to close between 10pm to 5am.

Individuals in Leicester City who were told to shield will no longer need to from 5 October.

Glasgow is one of the cities under its own restrictions in Scotland. Credit: PA Images

What's the situation in other UK nations?

In Scotland, extra restrictions cover East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, South Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire.

These prevent people from hosting any other households in their homes socially or make social visits to people they do not live with, unless they are in their extended household.

Local measures in Northern Ireland currently apply to Ballymena Town, postcode BT43, the Belfast area, postcodes BT28 and BT29, and parts of Co Armagh in postcode BT60.

These require households not to mix in private homes unless they are bubbling with one other household, or for specific exceptions such as caring responsibilities.

No more than six people can gather in a private garden from no more than two households.

Could Wales be heading towards another national lockdown? Credit: PA Images

Will there be another national lockdown in Wales?

Wales' health minister has warned the country has "weeks" to act in the ongoing fight against coronavirus - or risk a second national lockdown.

The First Minister reiterated that point on Friday, adding that Wales is in the same position as it was in early February - a number of weeks prior to lockdown being first announced.

Mark Drakeford's warning came as the UK Government announced it is considering a new national lockdown in England.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he hopes "local action" will be enough to bring infections rates down but added how full lockdown remains an option "on the table".