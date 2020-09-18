A man from Blaenau Ffestiniog has been jailed for eight months after causing a crash that killed his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Sion Francis Davies, from Rhiwbryfdir, admitted to causing death by dangerous driving following the fatal collision on July 11, 2019, which killed 24-year-old Fflur Green.

The 23-year-old was also banned from driving for three years and four months and must take an extended retest.

Francis caused a two-vehicle collision on the A487 between Gellilydan and Maentwrog shortly before 10pm.

Miss Green, from the Trawsfynydd area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a tragic case that shows how vitally important it is for motorists to give their complete and unreserved attention whilst driving. PC Scott Martin, Roads Policing Unit

“Davies now has to live with the knowledge that his actions has resulted in the death of a much loved young woman and our heartfelt condolences remain with the family and friends of Fflur at this incredibly difficult time," he continued.

“North Wales Police are committed to improving road safety and prioritise fatal and serious injury collisions to ensure that every effort is made to bring offenders to justice.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance during this investigation.”