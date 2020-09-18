Police concerned for wellbeing of missing Carmarthenshire teenager

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing 16-year-old girl from Carmarthenshire.

Sky Roberts, from Cwmgwili was last seen in the area on Thursday afternoon but has been missing since.

She has been described as approximately 5ft tall and of medium build with long red hair that is shaved on one side.

Her family are concerned for her wellbeing

Dyfed-Powys Police issued an appeal on their Twitter page saying they believe Skye was wearing a dark hoody with a small dark grey rucksack.