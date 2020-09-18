Police officers have issued an Aberdare pub with a premises closure notice, meaning it will have to close for seven days due to a breach of coronavirus regulations.

The Bush Inn in Aberdare was issued the notice after reports of patrons 'dancing around the tables' and came into force Thursday - the day in which a local lockdown was enforced in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area.

South Wales Police also issued a premises improvement notice to the Lighthouse pub on Victoria Square in Aberdare after failing to adhere to the regulations.

On Thursday, Rhondda Cynon Taf became the second Welsh county to be put into a local lockdown, with people living in the area only able to leave and enter if they have a 'reasonable excuse' such as work or education.

The Lighthouse on Victoria Square has been told it needs to improve its coronavirus regulations. Credit: Google Maps

Councillor Andrew Morgan, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said: “With an increase in inspections from South Wales Police and the Local Authority, a number of serious breaches of the regulations were found to be taking place when Officers arrived at the scene – including patrons dancing around the tables with a clear disregard for social distancing and the wider situation we find ourselves in.

“The introduction of local restrictions on our county by the Welsh Government is quite clearly an extraordinary measure that is commensurate with the transmission of coronavirus in our community.

"Irresponsible behaviour from patrons and businesses will not help in relaxing or removing the restrictions at the earliest opportunity, which is something we are all desperate to see.

“As is always the case in these circumstances, this action has been taken in the interests of public safety and to minimise the risk of further transmission of coronavirus.

"I would like to thank South Wales Police for once again working with the Council on enforcing the regulations and I fully support officers in serving the latest Premises Closure Notice at the Bush Inn in Aberdare along with the Lighthouse in Aberdare.”