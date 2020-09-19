A social care leader in Wales has hit out at the “totally unacceptable” Covid-19 testing system and is calling for care homes to be given top priority.

The number of people wanting coronavirus tests across the UK has increased, creating a huge demand on services.

A number of families have criticised the system after having to travel to parts of England for their tests.

It means social care providers are also waiting to carry out tests and receive results.

Many test results are not coming back and contacts are not being traced quick enough, according to Mario Kreft.

Mario Kreft MBE, the chair of Care Forum Wales, which represent 500 care homes, said the lack of capacity and the delays in providing results were "causing major problems for the sector," and potentially putting lives at risk.

He said in too many cases the results were not coming back and contacts were not being traced within the “golden 48-hour window” when the tests proved positive.

Mr Kreft said: “There are a number of new quick test technologies undergoing validation. We are calling for a Welsh Government commitment to ensure they are made available to care homes as a matter of urgency as soon as they come online. Care homes must get them before airports, schools, and factories.

“We would also like an assurance that the machines already pre-ordered are prioritised for care homes."

He added: “The current situation we've got it just totally unacceptable. It's not the case that everyone isn't trying hard but we're not actually achieving what we need to do."

“They did adjust the access to the testing but in far too many cases we’re not getting the results quickly enough and that is causing huge problems in the sector," Mr Kreft said.

“What we've seen as lockdown has eased is that the defences have been weakened, making it easier for that transmission to come in."

“Prioritising certain sectors like social care is an absolute must. This is a safeguarding issue, for the vulnerable people living in the care homes and the magnificent staff who look after them."

“Our care homes need to be ready and available and they can't do that without a regime of testing that is delivering what we need in Wales."

The Welsh Government said the safety of care home residents and staff is its key priority.

A spokesperson added: "We are acutely aware of the current difficulties people are experiencing as a result of the ongoing issues affecting the UK-wide Lighthouse Lab system and we have called on the UK Government to make urgent improvements.”