Two more Covid-19 deaths as Bridgend becomes latest county on lockdown watch

A further two people have died with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,603.

It comes after Public Health Wales warned more areas of the country are being closely monitored as they experience a surge in cases.

There has been a steep rise in the number of cases in the county of Bridgend, as well as recent outbreaks in Merthyr Tydfil and Newport counties.

Communities living in these areas are being warned to follow guidelines or face being placed under local lockdowns similar to those in Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

On Friday Boris Johnson said the UK is now seeing the long-feared second wave, but said it was "inevitable" coronavirus would hit the country again.

Ministers are considering another national lockdown in England, while the Welsh health minister said Wales has "weeks" to act or risk the same fate.

Merthyr Tydfil saw 27 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Credit: PA Images

Data shows there have been 212 positive tests in the last 24 hours, with 23 of those in Bridgend, 27 in Merthyr Tydfil, and 13 in Newport.

Public Health Wales said a delay means the data is likely to be an underestimate.

It also reveals cases are continuing to rise in Rhondda Cynon Taf - with 47 new cases - despite stricter measures being put in place.

Dr Kelechi Nnoaham, Director of Public Health for Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said this is a real cause for concern.

"Frustratingly, some people are still not following the guidelines and are letting their guard down, especially when they are with people they know well," he said.

"Coronavirus does not just affect the elderly and vulnerable. It can affect any of us. The rise in cases in the 40+ age group shows that transmission is occurring between close contacts; that’s between friends and family members."

He added that the rise in cases in Rhondda Cynon Taf generally relate to a large number of small clusters.

In Caerphilly, which has been under local lockdown since 8 September, there were 19 new cases over the last 24 hours.

There were no new cases in Gwynedd, Ceredigion or Pembrokeshire.

How many new cases are there in your area?