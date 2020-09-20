'Homicide' investigation launched after man dies near Bangor hotel

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died following an incident near a hotel in Bangor.

Police said the 20-year-old man suffered fatal injuries during an incident near the Waverley Hotel on Station Road.

Officers were called to a "disturbance" there at around 10.30 on Saturday night.

The man was taken away by paramedics but later died in hospital.

A local man was arrested at the scene and is currently in police custody.

Superintendent Nick Evans said: "Our thoughts remain with the family who are being supported by specially trained officers.

"We are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact 101 or alternatively use our live webchat."