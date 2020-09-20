Mark Drakeford has said his party needs to win back the trust of voters who deserted it in last year’s UK General Election.

The First Minister was speaking to Labour’s virtual conference which is replacing the usual annual get together which had been cancelled because of coronavirus.

His comments are a tacit acknowledgement that Labour lost the support of some of its traditional voters who switched to the Conservatives in December’s General Election, which led to the loss of a swathe of seats across the north such as Wrexham and Vale of Clwyd.

He told the virtual conference that although Labour had enjoyed "the trust of the people of Wales" in elections to the Senedd for twenty years since devolution began, that could no longer be taken for granted.

"On the road to 2021 we have to earn that trust again, to win every vote we are privileged to have cast for us," he said.

He continued: "To show that the hardship and damage of coronavirus can still be a catalyst for profound and lasting change.

"A radical agenda for these radically different and difficult times - assertive in standing up for the hard-won rights of devolution but working for a successful United Kingdom."

The Welsh Labour leads said next year’s election would be "like no other" and "dominated by the sadness and sorrow of coronavirus."

He said his party needed to show that it would learn the lessons of coronavirus.

"As the crisis hit, it has been the collective effort of social solidarity that has bound us all together.

"For us the road to 2021 is paved by public services not private profit, by social partnership not division and confrontation."

Sir Keir Starmer has been criticised for refusing to commit to allowing a second vote in Scotland even if the SNP wins a majority in May. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, Plaid Cymru has accused Labour's leadership of sending conflicting messages over any possible independence referendum in Scotland.

Plaid's leader has criticised Sir Keir Starmer for refusing to commit to allowing a second vote in Scotland even if the SNP wins a majority in May.

Adam Price said that contradicted Labour's Welsh leader, Mark Drakeford.

"Keir Starmer’s evasive response also undermines Wales’s First Minister who is on the record as supporting allowing Wales and Scotland to hold an independence referendum should a pro-independence government win a mandate at the election."

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said "nothing will change the fact that the Labour Party’s powerbase will always be in London." Credit: PA Images

The Welsh Conservatives too have been criticising Labour's record in government in Wales.

Health spokesperson and former leader Andrew RT Davies has written an online column highlighting what he says are Labour's failures in the handling of coronavirus.

He writes that the Welsh Government's acknowledgement that hospital waiting lists wouldn't return to pre-Covid levels for five years shows a "damning lack of ambition or acceptance of the catastrophic nature of this problem from Labour ministers is reflective of an administration that is complacent after two decades of in power in Cardiff Bay."

"The Welsh Government must get a grip of the situation and avoid the failed 'business as usual' approach, and that must start with an immediate public information campaign to reinforce that our NHS is reopen and ready to treat."