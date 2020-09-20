A mother and a 6-year-old daughter have been injured after a car crashed into pedestrians in Mumbles.

Police and emergency services were called to the Bracelet Bay car park on Mumbles Road at around 2.30pm.

Officers believe a car had gone over an embankment and onto the footpath, colliding with the woman and her daughter.

The 6-year-old suffered minor injuries.

The 84 year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Officers said the woman had been seriously hurt but have since confirmed her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the reference *343322.