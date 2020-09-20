A primary school in Denbighshire has closed to all pupils after a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Ysgol Bryn Clwyd, in Llandyrnog, will be shut to all of its 44 pupils until 29 September.

The school has asked all staff and pupils to self-isolate in a bid to try and reduce the possible spread.

It comes as a further 199 cases have been confirmed in Wales, according to Public Health Wales figures published on Sunday.

Seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in Denbighshire in the last 24 hours. Of those tested for the virus during the same period, 4.4% received a positive result.

Denbighshire county councillor Huw Hilditch-Roberts said: "We are working closely with Ysgol Bryn Clwyd, Public Health Wales and NHS Wales Test, Trace and Protect to ensure that all the appropriate measures are in place to protect pupils, staff and the wider community.

"We have decided to close the school as a precautionary measures and urge parents and guardians to remain vigilant and to request a test if their child presents any symptoms."