Bridgend issued 'last chance' Covid-19 warning to avoid further restrictions

People living in Bridgend are being warned they face a "last chance" to avoid further Covid-19 measures being introduced as the number of cases continue to rise in the the county.

In Bridgend, 6.8 per cent of people who were tested in the last 24 hours showed a positive result. There have been 21 new cases confirmed there.

The county is being closely monitored, with the public being warned to follow guidelines or risk being placed under tighter restrictions.

The council has temporarily banned visits to care homes as part of their measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Leader of Bridgend County Borough Council has issued the warning saying they have not been able to identify why there has been a rise in cases in the area.

“In areas where lockdowns are already in place such as Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf, the vast majority of cases could be traced back to specific events, but that’s not what is happening in Bridgend County Borough," said Council Leader Huw David.

He continued: "Here, the cases appear to be down to community transmission rather than, say, a celebration where people became ill after ignoring rules on social distancing or a day trip where somebody who was symptomatic visited different venues where customers later tested positive.

“This sudden rise in positive cases is of huge concern. The data is currently being analysedcarefully, and people should make no mistake that it is very possible further action may now be required in Bridgend County Borough to keep people safe and reverse the trend in rising cases.

“If we want to prevent further action from being taken, this is our last chance. The pandemic rules designed to fight the spread of Covid-19 must be strictly followed. Coronavirus is a disease which affects us all, not just the elderly or vulnerable, and we need to come together as a community in order to fight it.

“We must make sure that we rigidly follow national guidance, and ensure that we continue to wash our hands and use sanitiser regularly, observe social distancing of two metres, cover our mouths in crowded spaces, and avoid gathering in large numbers."