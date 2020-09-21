Gareth Bale's Cardiff bar is renamed after completing Tottenham return

Gareth Bale's Cardiff bar has been renamed after the footballer completed his return to Tottenham from Spanish club Real Madrid.

Elevens Bar and Grill has been rechristened Nines Bar and Grill to reflect Bale's new shirt number at Spurs.

Bale opened the bar in 2017 with the name inspired by his shirt number for both Real Madrid and Wales.

He wore the number 11 shirt for Real Madrid for seven years but has spent more than a decade sporting it for Wales.

Bale wears the number 11 shirt when he plays for Wales. Credit: PA

He will wear nine on his back for Tottenham who have secured his services on a season-long loan.

Bale is expected to debut the new number in October after the club confirmed Bale sustained a knee injury while on international duty earlier this month.

Bale said in an interview posted on Tottenham's Twitter feed: "It's nice to be back. It's such a special club to me. It's where I made my name and what an amazing club, amazing fans.

"It's just incredible to be back and hopefully now I can get some match fitness and get under way and really help the team, and hopefully win trophies.

"I always thought when I did leave that one day I would love to come back. The opportunity now has arisen and I feel like it's a good fit.

"I feel like it's a good time for me. I'm hungry, I'm motivated, I want to do well for the team and I can't wait to get started."