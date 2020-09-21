A man has been seriously injured and homes have been evacuated after an explosion at a Chepstow home.

Emergency services were called to a property on Lower Church Street at around 6.30pm on Monday evening.

Credit: Twitter: David / @realeco

A man has been taken to Morriston hospital with serious injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

A number of homes have also been evacuated and a cordon remains in place for ''some time'' as a safety precaution.

Emergency services remain at the scene and are urging the people to avoid the area.