Man 'seriously' injured and homes evacuated following house explosion in Chepstow
A man has been seriously injured and homes have been evacuated after an explosion at a Chepstow home.
Emergency services were called to a property on Lower Church Street at around 6.30pm on Monday evening.
A man has been taken to Morriston hospital with serious injuries. There were no other injuries reported.
A number of homes have also been evacuated and a cordon remains in place for ''some time'' as a safety precaution.
Emergency services remain at the scene and are urging the people to avoid the area.