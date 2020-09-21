Wales has recorded the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since April with 234 reported.

Figures released by Public Health Wales showed that the number of cases in Wales had risen to 20,878, whilst the total deaths now stands at 1,603.

It comes as four further areas in the south of the country were placed under tighter lockdown restrictions by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

The results showed the largest increase in case numbers since April 22.

Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf have already had lockdown measures introduced, but Health Minister Vaughan Gething announced that restrictions would follow for Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport from Tuesday.

Figures from the last seven days show a significant increase in the virus in the areas that have now been added to the local lockdown list.

Figures from last seven days for areas placed in to lockdown from Tuesday:

Bridgend - 78

Blaenau Gwent - 42

Merthyr Tydfil - 62

Newport - 70

Caerphilly has been in lockdown for nearly two weeks and recorded 96 new cases in the last seven days, whilst Rhondda Cynon Taf recorded 201 in the same time period.

Mr Gething had previously stated that Wales had just 'weeks to act' to prevent another national lockdown.

"The key messages are for all of us; it is about the things that we can all do," he said at Monday's press conference.

"The best thing for us to do is to prevent and avoid the spread of the virus and the action we take to limit contact and follow the rules.

"We are seeing more evidence of community transmission and that is why we have taken action in these areas today."