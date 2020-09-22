Bangor man charged with murder of 20-year-old Dean Harry Skillin

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Dean Harry Skillin following an incident on Saturday evening in Bangor.

Brandon Luke Sillence, who is local to the area, was arrested at the scene of the disturbance. He has also been charged with the assault of another man and will appear at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Dean Harry Skillin, 20, from Caernarfon, died in hospital after sustaining fatal injuries near the Waverley Hotel on Station Road. North Wales Police launched a 'homicide' investigation in the wake of his death.

The family of Skillin have paid tribute to their "much loved" son who they described as "a happy go lucky, caring person".

Dean's family said they "will miss him terribly" and they "were all very proud of him". Credit: Family photo/North Wales Police

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Jon Russell, said the police "will continue to provide community reassurance in the area".

He added: "Detectives from the investigation team will also continue to conduct inquires locally and I'd reiterate my appeal that should anyone have any information that will help us fully understand the sequence of events that led to the death of Dean Harry Skillin or were outside the Waverley Hotel at around 10:30pm on Saturday night I'd ask they contact police."

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is urged to call 101.