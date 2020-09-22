Covid-19 hit businesses unable to make rent payments will be protected from eviction in Wales until the end of the year.

The Welsh Government said that rent should be paid when possible but that no business will be forced out of their premises until at least the end of 2020.

The measure had been due to end on September 30th but has been extended as a second wave of the virus threatens.

It is hoped it will "ease the burden on retailers" as the UK Government's Job Retention Scheme is wound down.

Economy Minister Ken Skates said: "We know there continues to be considerable concern among the retail sector in Wales, and we are extending these measures further in recognition of the incredible difficulties facing them and many other businesses across Wales.

“This will prevent unreasonable evictions in the run up to the crucial Christmas period, protecting jobs and safeguarding businesses."