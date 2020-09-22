'Dearly loved' Swansea dad died in crash between electric scooter and parked car

Family have paid tribute to a 'dearly loved' father-of-three from Swansea who died after a crash between his electric scooter and a parked car.

55-year-old Julian Thomas died at the scene of the collision in Baglan Street, Swansea on Sunday the 20th of September.

His family have described him as an "unassuming man who would help anyone."

In a tribute they said: "He was dearly loved by his children Darran, Kelly and Heulwen, his grandchildren, sister, brothers, nephews and all his friends, which there were so many. He was a quiet unassuming man who would help anyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him."