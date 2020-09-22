The family of a 20-year-old man whose death last week sparked a homicide investigation, have paid tribute to him.

Dean Harry Skillin from Caernarfon died near the Waverley Hotel in Bangor on Saturday night following "a disturbance".

Officers were called to the scene at around 10:30pm, where Mr Skillin was found injured. Paramedics took him to hospital where he later died.

Mr Skillin's family described their son as "a happy go lucky, caring person who was a much loved son and brother."

They added: "He loved life and lived it to the full. He loved his whole family and we were all very proud of him."

"We will miss him terribly however Dean will always be in our hearts and we pray that no other family will have to face such suffering."

A 24-year-old man local to the area, who was arrested at the scene following the incident, remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Jon Russell from North Wales Police said: "We are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident at around 10:30pm on Saturday night, in the area of the Waverley Hotel on Station Road in Bangor."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.