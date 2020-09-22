First Minister to announce 'further measures' for Wales following Cobra meeting

The First Minister for Wales will announce further measures to be implemented in Wales in response to continued Covid transmission.

It follows a UK-wide Cobra meeting on Tuesday morning, where the First Ministers of Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the prime minister met to discuss a "series of actions" following a rise in coronavirus cases around the UK.

Following that meeting, a Welsh Government spokesperson said, “The meeting discussed a series of UK-wide actions in response to the increase in Covid19 transmission, some of which, such as the need for people to work from home wherever possible, are already in force in Wales. The First Minister will set out which further measures will be implemented in Wales later today.

“The First Minister also welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to having a regular and reliable rhythm to UK-wide decision making – with the devolved governments having a clear and important role in that process.”

On Monday, the Welsh Government confirmed a further four local authority areas in Wales would be subject to tighter restrictions following a spike in Covid cases.

People living in Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Merthyr and Newport will not be able to enter or leave the area without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work or education from 6pm on Tuesday evening.

Boris Johnson has ordered pubs in England to close at 10pm from Thursday Credit: PA

More restrictions have been announced in England including advice for people to work from home where possible and the closure of pubs at 10pm from Thursday - a move which has angered a hospitality industry already battered by the pandemic.

The prime minister will face MPs, including Tories who are uneasy about the way the Government has imposed restrictions, before an address to the nation on Tuesday evening.