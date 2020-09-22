An entire village in Powys suffered with broadband problems for 18 months because of an old television being switched on each morning.

Residents in the village of Aberhosan near Machynlleth and other surrounding communities endured poor broadband connectivity and slow speeds every morning at 7am, despite repeated visits from engineers to the area.

Frequent tests proved that the network was working fine, with broadband cable even being replaced in large sections of the village - but the problems continued.

An investigation revealed a burst of electrical interference in the village at 7am each day, which was traced to a property in the village.

Residents said that they experienced issues from 7am every morning.

It was then found that the resident switched on their old television at that time every day, causing the subsequent issues with broadband.

The ongoing problems prompted a visit from a special team of engineers from broadband company Openreach.

“We walked up and down the village in the torrential rain at 6am to see if we could find an ‘electrical noise’ to support our theory,” Mr Jones said.

When we pointed this out to the resident they were mortified that their old second-hand TV was the cause of an entire village’s broadband problems. Michael Jones, Openreach engineer

“And at 7am, like clockwork, it happened. Our device picked up a large burst of electrical interference in the village."

The engineers said that the homeowner was very co-operative and was keen to make sure the issues never occurred again.

"They immediately agreed to switch it off and not use it again.”