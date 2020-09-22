Pubs curfew expected to be announced in Wales as part of new Covid measures

The Welsh Government is expected to introduce some similar measures as those announced for England, including the early closure of pubs in Wales.

In a statement due after the prime minister's address at 8pm, it is understood that the First Minister will refer to a "very real possibility" that coronavirus would impact communities across Wales over the weeks and months ahead.

He is expected to say that the measures are being introduced to keep family and friends safe.

The First Minister is making a television statement this evening Credit: PA

People will still be encouraged to work from home wherever possible - which is no change to the current advice in Wales.

The First Minister is expected to say that people will be encouraged to think "very hard" about whether or not they need to travel outside of their local area.

It comes as a further 281 cases were confirmed in Wales - the highest since the peak of the virus on 20 April.

Four more areas in south Wales, Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil, and Newport came under tougher restrictions on Tuesday evening following a spike in cases in all of the local authority areas.

The full televised statement from Mark Drakeford will be shown on ITV Wales at 8:05pm on Tuesday 22 September.