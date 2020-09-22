Twelve students at Swansea University test positive for coronavirus

Swansea University has confirmed that 12 of their students have tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement on the university's website said that the immediate concern was for the affected students and their families.

Public health officials alerted the university to the cluster of cases and are now using the track and trace system in response to the situation.

The news was confirmed in an official statement by the university.

We understand that there will be anxiety about this development but can assure students, staff, visitors and the wider community that their safety is our top priority. Swansea University spokesperson

In the statement, the university also said that the NHS and Public Health Wales would be keeping them up to date with any developments.

"We are working closely with the NHS and PHW who are taking the lead on the response to this development and are following the Track Trace Protect strategy," it said.

"PHW is keeping us updated as to the circumstances and any further actions.

"While we recognise that there is great interest in this situation, we will not be confirming any further details about the students in the interest of patient confidentiality."