An intensive care consultant has written an emotional open letter to patients and the government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise across Wales.

In the letter, Dr Matt Morgan described the pandemic as the "longest six months of mine and my colleagues’ life" but looked to reassure patients that "we are still here."

Dr Morgan wrote there were "glimmers of hope" and it "is stronger now than ever."

He continued, "if you become ill with Covid-19, we now have more tools to help keep you safe at home. If you come to hospital, we have treatments that help you from needing our breathing machines.

"If you come to the intensive care unit, we know which drugs may work and will help you survive. You are now more likely to survive with Covid-19 than ever before. Not everyone, but more than before.

"We also know illness doesn’t stop with Covid-19. We are also here if your heart needs us, or if your brain needs us, or if your cancer needs us."

We are still here. We still care. But we still need your help. Dr Matt Morgan, intensive care consultant

Dr Matt Morgan is an intensive care consultant at the University Hospital of Wales and honorary senior research fellow at Cardiff University.

Addressing the public, he wrote about the "constant change" to our lives and explained how it was a good thing.

"Constant change is a sign that this process is working rather than it being broken," he wrote.

"Science learns, adapts, improves, and is honest about its mistakes. Other beliefs are different. Dogma and conspiracy are straight paths that do not deviate. Yet they lead you nowhere. Change is hard but important."

A doctor talks to a patient on a ward on the ICU. Credit: ITV News

Dr Morgan finished the letter asking government and policy makers to "look after your staff."

"Care for them so they can care for others. Provide them with the tools they need to do their job, not free yoga sessions.

"Remember to be open with the public about the balancing act that must be struck. Covid-19 kills, but so too can some policies aimed at its control.

"Even when there are no simple answers, you must make difficult choices with trust and honesty on your side."