Where are Wales' local lockdowns and what are the rules?

As coronavirus cases rise across the country, Welsh Government have made the decision to impose local lockdown restrictions in areas where virus transmission appears to be at its worst.

Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Newport and Merthyr Tydfil are the latest places to have tougher restrictions come into force - joining residents in Rhondda Cynon Taff and Caerphilly.

The new lockdown measures that apply to these areas are not on the same scale as those introduced for the whole of Wales back in March but they do limit things like socialising and travelling in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

More than 850,000 people will be affected by the new rules, meaning more than a quarter of people living in Wales will be living in local lockdown.

27% Roughly 27% of the Welsh population will be in local lockdown from 6pm 22 September.

Face coverings became mandatory for all people over the age of 11 in indoor public spaces on 14 September. Credit: ITV Wales

So when do these new restrictions come into force and why in these particular areas?

Caerphilly

Caerphilly County Borough was the first Welsh area to face a tightening of restrictions. People living there were placed under local lockdown on Tuesday 8 September following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

At the time, Welsh Government said the positive cases were linked to "clusters of people meeting indoors, not following social distancing guidelines and summer holidays overseas".

Rhondda Cynon Taff

The next to go, Rhondda Cynon Taff went into local lockdown on Thursday 17 September. The proportion of tests coming back with a positive result there is the highest for any area in Wales. Originally most of these were in younger people but now there are positive cases among all age groups.

These cases come from lots of small clusters throughout the area which have led to community transmission.

Blaenau Gwent

On Monday 22 September Welsh Government announced that Blaenau Gwent would be in local lockdown from 6pm the following day. Cases have been linked to pubs and a lack of social distancing in the area but there have also been some incidents in care home staff and schools.

Bridgend

Coronavirus cases here have risen sharply in a short amount of time, giving Welsh Government concern that Bridgend is following in the footsteps of Rhondda Cynon Taff. Small clusters have been identified throughout the borough.

People living in Bridgend will also find local lockdown restrictions imposed from 6pm on Tuesday 22 September.

People in Merthyr Tydfil will be living under local lockdown from 6pm on 22 September. Credit: PA Images

Merthyr Tydfil

Merthyr Tydfil has been a rise in cases that were mostly centered around a large employer and a pub but two further small clusters have been identified. The health minister said on Monday 21 September that they are seeing "more evidence of community transmission" now in Merthyr which is why the local lockdown decision was made.

The new rules will come into effect here from 6pm on 22 September.

Newport

Another area to go into lockdown from 6pm on 22 September, Newport was added to the list because cases are widespread across the city and they cannot be traced back to specific clusters.

Originally cases here were linked to a house party in late August and several pubs.

What do the numbers say?

While Rhondda Cynon Taff has the highest amount of coronavirus tests returning positive results, Merthyr Tydfil has the highest number of positive cases per 100,000 of the population over the past seven days.

Cases in Caerphilly appear to be subsiding. Where there was an incident rate of 72.9 positive cases per 100,000 of the population when the county went into lockdown, now that number stands at 53.

The number of positive cases per 100,000 of the population over the past seven days (data correct as of 21 September):

Merthyr Tydfil - 102.8

Rhondda Cynon Taff - 83.3

Blaenau Gwent - 60.1

Bridgend - 53

Caerphilly - 53

Newport - 45.3

This is the picture in other Welsh local authority areas that are not currently in local lockdown:

Carmarthenshire - 27

Anglesey - 24.3

Cardiff - 23.7

Denbighshire - 21.9

Conwy - 20.5

Swansea 19.4

Flintshire - 19.2

Vale of Glamorgan - 17.2

Neath Port Talbot - 11.2

Torfaen - 10.6

Wrexham - 8.8

Monmouthshire - 8.5

Gwynedd - 7.2

Pembrokeshire - 5.6

Powys - 4.5

Ceredigion - 2.8

The six Welsh areas placed into local lockdown are all in the south east of the country. Credit: PA Images

Welsh Government use these statistics, along with other data like where the cases have originated from, to decide whether to impose restrictions.

Health minister, Vaughan Gething previously said that the decision to place an area into lockdown is not just based on the number of positive cases but an important deciding factor is if there is evidence of community transmission.

If there is a relatively large amount of cases but they can be traced back to a few isolated clusters, that does not necessarily mean the area will be placed into lockdown.

Caerphilly was the first Welsh county to enter local lockdown Credit: PA Images

What are the local lockdown rules?

The local lockdown rules are the same across all six areas.

People will not be allowed to enter or leave the council area without a "reasonable excuse", such as travel for work or education.

People will only be able to meet others that they do not live with, outdoors. People will not be able to meet members of their extended household indoors or form an extended household.

All licensed premises will have to close at 11pm.

Everyone over the age of 11 must wear face coverings in indoor public places – as is now the case throughout Wales.

These rules differ slightly to those in place in some areas of England where lockdowns are also in place.