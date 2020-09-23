Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds in Wrexham AFC takeover bid

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has been revealed as a potential investor in Wrexham AFC.

Ryan Reynolds is an an award-winning Canadian actor, writer, and producer who is best known for playing Marvel’s Deadpool.

Rob McElhenney, an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is also involved.

Rob McElhenney was also revealed as a potential investor. Credit: PA

All members of The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board took part in the Special General Meeting on Tuesday Evening.

97.5% of voters - 1,223 members- voted in favour of the talks to continue with both stars.

Wrecham AFC are a supporters owned club. Credit: PA

Wrexham play in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales.

Since 2011 Wrexham have been a supporter-owned football club.

Both actors will put forward their proposals for the club which will be voted on at a second Special General Meeting.