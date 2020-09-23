A man has been arrested following a protest outside military barracks near Tenby that are being used to house migrants from the Channel.

The 50-year-old is being held on suspicion of public order offences following the second day of protesting outside the camp in Penally on Tuesday.

On Monday, a group of up to 250 male asylum seekers aged between 18-35 were moved by the Home Office into the barracks, which are close to the village.

This prompted an organised protest, which was attended by around 40 people and continued following the arrest.

There was a separate protest outside the camp on Wednesday, where people held welcome signs for the migrants. Credit: ITV Wales

Superintendent Anthony Evans, divisional commander for Pembrokeshire, said that the protest endangered a number of people.

"We understand that tensions are running high in the community, but Monday night’s scenes endangered everyone and caused understandable alarm," he said.

“We are actively reviewing a significant amount of footage extracted from our officers’ body worn cameras, from footage shared to social media and intelligence obtained from other sources.

"Those identified committing criminal offences will be prosecuted.”

On Wednesday morning, around 60 people stood outside the camp with welcome placards in a demonstration organised by Stand Up to Racism.

Around 40 people attended the protest. Credit: ITV Wales

First Minister Mark Drakeford has also criticised the decision to house the migrants at the camp.

During Tuesday's Welsh Parliament plenary Mr Drakeford said that the Welsh Government did not have a say on the decision.

A military camp is not a suitable place to house people who have fled from conflict and war in other parts of the world. First Minister Mark Drakeford

Welsh Conservative Angela Burns, MS for Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire, told the plenary: “Unfortunately, we saw some shocking scenes last night at Penally camp of elements coming in from away - not Pembrokeshire people.

“Pembrokeshire people are warm and welcoming, and we want to do our best by these people, who’ve already been through a really traumatic time.

“Absolutely shocking scenes occurred, with people bussed in from outside with very unpleasant political agendas.”