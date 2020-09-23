Mark Drakeford says latest travel advice 'does not mean no holidays' in Wales

Watch Wednesday's press conference live

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said the latest travel advice in Wales "does not mean no holidays".

He also said that people in England should think "very carefully" before making non-essential journeys into Wales but said they are not saying no to holidays in the country.

It comes after people were asked to "avoid unnecessary travel" as he announced further measures being put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Around 27 per cent of the Welsh population continues under local lockdown measures as the Welsh Government continues to try and tackle the virus spike.

Speaking ahead of new measures that come in to place in Wales on Thursday, Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast and BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he hopes people will continue to follow travel advice.

"Well it’s advice to people, it won’t be policed in the conventional sense," he said.

“We’re simply appealing to people to think very carefully about journeys they make.”

"The more people we meet, the more journeys we make, the more risks we run to ourselves and others."

Under new measures coming into force across Wales on Thursday, pubs, cafes, restaurants and casinos must operate as table service only and close at 10pm.

There is no strict travel guidelines in place across the country, but there are restrictions in place for some areas in local lockdown.

Whilst admitting that travel through the country from England would not be policed in a 'conventional sense'.

"It’s an appeal to people to think carefully about those journeys," Mr Drakeford continued.

"It’s an appeal to people to think carefully about those journeys.

“If they’re necessary you must make them. If they’re not necessary, please don’t travel unless you have to. That is the message here in Wales.

"Many people who come from England to Wales on holiday are an important part of our tourism economy, many people who come from England into Wales are coming to work in Wales as part of the economy. It is a balancing act."

When asked if that meant that people should not travel across Wales for holidays, Mr Drakeford said that was not what the Welsh Government are saying.

"Well, it’s very possible to have a holiday in Wales without travelling very far at all," he said.

“People are going to make those decisions in their own circumstances so we’re not saying no holidays to people.”

On Tuesday, Public Health Wales said a further 281 positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded - the highest daily figure since April 17.

Of the new positive cases, 77 were in Rhondda Cynon Taf, 34 were in Bridgend, 30 in Cardiff, 28 in Swansea and 20 in Merthyr Tydfil.

No further deaths were reported on Tuesday, with the total in Wales since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,603.