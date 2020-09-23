Two further Covid-19 deaths as 389 new cases reported in Wales

Credit: Two more people have also died with the virus, bringing the death toll in Wales up to 1,605.

A further 389 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Wales, bringing the total number of cases to have been confirmed to 21,548.

Two more people have also died with the virus, bringing the death toll in Wales up to 1,605.

Public Health Wales figures showed the highest number of new cases is in Rhondda Cynon Taf, where 93 people have tested positive with the virus.

The percentage of people tested in the county who received a positive result has risen to nearly nine per cent.

The area, which has a population of around 240,000 people, was placed under tightened restrictions last Thursday in a bid to reduce infections.

The latest figures come after the First Minister announced new lockdown measures will come into place from 6pm on Thursday following the surge in cases.

Rhondda Cynon Taf saw the highest number of new cases on Wednesday, with 93 confirmed by Public Health Wales.

From Tuesday at 6pm, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport will also be placed under local lockdowns after seeing a surge in cases.

Figures published on Wednesday 23 September show Bridgend saw 29 new cases, Blaenau Gwent 47, Merthyr Tydfil 24 and Newport 24.

In Cardiff, 35 cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, but the number of positive test results remains at a lower percentage of 3.6.

Swansea has seen a rise in confirmed cases, with figures showing 37 people testing positive, and more than six per cent of those tested receiving a positive result.

There were five new Covid-19 cases reported in Flintshire on Wednesday.

Where are the newly confirmed cases in Wales?

The following Public Health Wales figures are correct as of 23 September.