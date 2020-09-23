Two wards have been closed at Royal Glamorgan Hospital after 34 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed there.

The outbreak has been linked mainly to transmission within the hospital, according to Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board.

The hospital is in Llantrisant in Rhondda Cynon Taf, which has seen a recent spike in cases, leading to tighter restrictions being put in place.

On Wednesday, 93 new cases were confirmed in the county by Public Health Wales - the highest number of any local authority area.

In an attempt to control the spread, the hospital is also investigating other wards that might have been affected.

The health board said there is evidence to suggest the outbreak has now been contained. Credit: PA Images

A specialist team has put in place a number of other measures, including increasing targeted testing of healthcare staff, testing of all emergency and elective hospital admissions, and limiting social visiting.

Dr Kelechi Nnoaham, Director of Public Health, said: “The health and wellbeing of our patients and staff is our number one priority and we take infection prevention and control measures extremely seriously.

“I would like to reassure the public that immediate action has been taken to address this outbreak, and although it is too early to confirm the end of the outbreak, early evidence suggests that this has resulted in the number of infections transmitted within the hospital being contained.

“Cases of Covid-19 have been steadily rising across our communities and it is vital is that we all play our part in helping to reduce the spread of the virus through social distancing, good hand hygiene, the wearing of masks and PPE in appropriate settings and following the latest government measures on further restrictions."