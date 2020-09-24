Cardiff is "on the verge" of entering the Welsh Government's Covid-19 'red zone' according to Cardiff Council leader Huw Thomas.

Mr Thomas said there was a "real possibility" that Cardiff could enter the 'red zone' if cases continued to rise and warned that it would lead to further restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking at a Cardiff Council meeting, Mr Thomas said "if case numbers continue to rise, there is a very real possibility that Cardiff will enter into the Welsh Government’s ‘red zone.’"

He continued: "If that were to happen then I fully expect that we will be implementing further restrictions – as seen elsewhere in the city region - and potentially at speed, in order to contain and suppress the virus."

He also announced a series of extra measures that are going to be introduced in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan to slow down transmission.

These include limiting indoor visits to care homes and increasing council work with universities to "strengthen messages" on students complying with the regulations.