A further 348 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales in the last 24 hours as new measures from the Welsh Government come in to force.

The latest figures, released by Public Health Wales, mean that there have been 21,896 cases of the virus in the country. There was also one additional deaths taking the total to 1,606.

Rhondda Cynon Taf recorded the most new cases, with 76 reported whilst Swansea recorded 41 new cases.

Blaenau Gwent, another area which has is currently under stricter restrictions along with five other local authority areas, recorded the highest positivity rate which gives an indication how widespread infection is in the area where testing is taking place - at 11.4% over the last seven days.

Ceredigion has the lowest at 0.9% with just three cases reported in the last week.

The overall positivity rate in Wales is 4.5%.

Dr Giri Shankar from Public Health Wales said numbers are increasing right across Wales - and there are some particular areas "of concern".

“We are continuing to see a steady increase in cases in many communities across Wales, and our investigations show that many of these have been transmitted due to a lack of social distancing.

“The council areas of Cardiff, Swansea, the Vale of Glamorgan, Carmarthen, Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire and Flintshire are all areas of concern to us and we are watching the data from there carefully, but numbers of cases are increasing in all parts of Wales so there is no room for complacency in any area.

“We are also seeing an increase in the number of people who are seriously ill and have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19", he added.

New measures come in across Wales from Thursday, with premises now unable to serve alcohol past 10pm to try and stop the rise in coronavirus in the country.

The Welsh Government also reiterated its message encouraging people to work from home where possible.

First Minister Mark Drakeford also said that the Welsh Government would 'contemplate' students remaining on university campus during the Christmas period to try and prevent widespread transmission.

Mr Drakeford told Good Morning Britain that making the decision alongside ministers in the rest of the UK would make 'complete sense'.

Drefach Cricket and Football Club have also issued a public statement apologising to the community after 14 people tested positive for the virus following a presentation evening last month.

The positive results meant that up to 100 were forced to self isolate.

Around 80 people attended the event at the club in Carmarthenshire on 29 August.