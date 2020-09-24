Policies of the NHS in Wales to support people who raise concerns over bullying and harassment in the workplace are "not fit for purpose", a report has suggested.

First Minister Mark Drakeford described the finding, detailed in a report looking at the impact of Covid-19 on Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people, as "clearly unacceptable".

The report, by Professor Emmanuel Ogbonna's BAME Covid-19 advisory socio-economic sub-group, makes more than 30 recommendations to address issues experienced by BAME communities.

Mr Drakeford said the report had been accepted "in its entirety" and actions were already being taken, had been completed or would be further developed.

He described the report as "a sobering, powerful one, which highlights the entrenched inequalities" experienced by BAME people in Wales.

"Major change is needed throughout society to address these inequalities," Mr Drakeford said.

"The Welsh Government has already taken several steps along the road, but we recognise that there is a long way to go.

"Today we are reconfirming our long-held commitment to advancing equality for all.

"We have to look carefully and honestly at the structures and systems in society, and consider where and how to bring about change that benefits everyone."

Mr Drakeford said work to develop a race quality action place was under way and would be completed before the end of this Senedd term.

A Welsh workforce risk assessment tool, using the most recent research, evidence and data to identify known risk factors for Covid-19, has been rolled out across health and social care settings, with other versions also available.

The tool identifies an individual's risk of harm from a coronavirus infection and suggests what that person and their line manager can to do mitigate the risk.

A BAME advice helpline has been funded, initially as a six-month pilot project, while a diversity and inclusion strategy to improve representation of BAME and disabled people in public appointments has been set up.

The report asks the Welsh Government to review existing BAME people's health and social care in partnership with BAME groups, organisations and patients to reduce future health risks.

An initial review into the evidence of the disproportionate effects of Covid-19 and wider underpinning health inequalities affecting BAME communities has taken place and this will be further developed, the Welsh Government said.

Mr Drakeford said: "Within the NHS in Wales there are policies in place to support individuals to raise concerns in the workplace and to address issues where they have experienced bullying and harassment.

"The work of the socio-economic group suggests that the lived experience of some Black, Asian and minority ethnic members of the workforce means that these policies are not fit for purpose, and individuals may not feel confident to use the policies for fear of negative consequences.

"This is clearly unacceptable and we will work with social partners and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic members of the workforce to explore this evidence and take co-ordinated action across NHS Wales to implement the recommendations of the group designed to tackle these experiences."

Mr Drakeford concluded his response to the report by saying that its insights would be "essential" in developing and delivering a plan for addressing race inequality in Wales.