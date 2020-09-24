Tributes have been paid to a staff member at Rhondda Cynon Taf Council who died following a positive test for Covid-19.

Council leader Andrew Morgan said “our collective thoughts and prayers will be with the family at this difficult time”

It comes as Rhondda Cynon Taf went into local lockdown last Thursday.

The proportion of tests coming back with a positive result there is the highest for any area in Wales.

Originally most of these were in younger people but now there are positive cases among all age groups.

These cases come from lots of small clusters throughout the area which has led to community transmission.

Two wards have been forced to shut at Royal Glamorgan Hospital after a Covid-19 'outbreak' leads to 34 cases.

The outbreak has been linked mainly to transmission within the hospital, according to Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board.

The hospital is in Llantrisant in Rhondda Cynon Taf, where 93 new cases were confirmed in the county by Public Health Wales - the highest number of any local authority area.

In an attempt to control the spread, the hospital is also investigating other wards that might have been affected.