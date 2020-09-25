Video report by ITV Wales reporter Rob Shelley

A blind war veteran has been surprised on his birthday with a refurbished memorial bench dedicated to his beloved late wife.

Jim Sherratt, 88, had not left his home since November because of health issues and then the coronavirus lockdown.

Today he became the first guest at military charity Blind Veterans UK's rehabilitation centre in Llandudno since it closed its doors in March, where he was given his surprise gift.

When Mr Sherratt's wife Ivy died in 2011, he celebrated her life by dedicating a bench to her memory on Llandudno Pier, but its condition had deteriorated in recent years after being exposed to the elements.

Staff at the centre decided to surprise Mr Sherratt by restoring the bench and marking its restoration, as it is split into zones to make it Covid-safe for guests and staff alike.

After being presented to Mr Sherratt, it will be placed in the grounds of the Llandudno centre.

Jim Sherratt arriving at Blind Veterans UK’s centre in Llandudno. Credit: Blind Veterans UK

Mr Sherratt, from Nantwich, Cheshire, joined the Royal Army Ordnance Corps for National Service in 1952 and served in the UK, mainly as an Armourer, until discharge as a Private in 1954.

He lost his sight later in life due to diabetic maculopathy and has been receiving assistance from Blind Veterans UK since 2014.

He has no vision in his left eye, just 1% in his right eye, and also experiences severe mobility issues.

[Isolation] has been an extremely difficult and testing time. Jim Sherratt

Mr Sherratt said: "Being stuck in one room of your house for months on end is not much fun, as you can probably imagine. I spent the time sat in my chair listening to the radio.

"Blind Veterans UK kept in touch all the way through. They were absolutely fantastic.

"I had a call every Thursday with five or six other blind veterans in my area which I always looked forward to. We heard what we'd all been up to during lockdown and had a great laugh together.

"Unfortunately my sight deteriorated further during lockdown so I couldn't use my magnifier to read post and the suchlike.

"But once again Blind Veterans UK stepped in and provided me with a reading machine, which takes a photo of the text and reads it out. It's brilliant and saved me on countless occasions this year.

"I've been looking forward for months to coming back here. It's feels great to be back in this amazing place with such caring staff."

Mr Sherratt being presented with a birthday cake on the newly-refurbished bench.

Since the pandemic, Blind Veterans UK has adapted its service to support its 5,000 beneficiaries, 90 per cent of whom are over 70 and at an increased risk from Covid-19. The National Support Service has and will continue to help blind veterans through this period of social isolation.

Nicky Shaw, Blind Veterans UK director of operations, said: "Living in isolation, blind veterans need our help right now with daily tasks, such as the shopping, and constant emotional support through this difficult time.

"So we are temporarily changing our service and mobilising our staff to provide practical, essential support to help the most vulnerable.

"There is so much that we can and must do to support blind veterans to help them maintain physical and emotional wellbeing, and to feel safe, reassured and cared for during this crisis."