Meet the successful businesswoman who is also helping working mothers

Video report by ITV Wales reporter Kate Lewis

A talented graphic designer who creates her own range of Welsh language learning products has been praised for putting working mothers at the heart of her business.

Sian Cartledge, herself a mum, says her ethos is 'women for women' and is a big champion of flexible working for parents.

She employs other local mothers to help with her business, ensuring their hours are worked around family life. Furthermore, her 'open office' policy means new mums can pop in with their babies or chat over a coffee, giving them a chance to relax and socialise.

I know how hard it can be being a mum and juggling work. Sian Cartledge

"We employ mothers between the hours of 9am and 3:30pm, and evenings and weekends," Sian said.

"Throughout my career, I've struggled in jobs being the mother that I want to be. So many mothers have got the same story, so to be able to work the hours that I want, to be the mother I want - that pushes me every day." Sian started her own business after spotting a gap in the market for Welsh language learning resources.

Her son, Max, started attending a Welsh medium primary school almost two years ago, and as a non-Welsh speaker Sian was keen to learn Welsh with him.

She designed and produced a simple pack of animal flash cards, which she shared on social media. They instantly took off, with 250 packs sold in a week and orders coming from as far as Milwaukee and Patagonia.

Sian's son Max was the inspiration behind her business idea.

Sian added: "I thought, it was obviously a really good idea, so I quickly set up a Facebook page and a website and an Etsy site. To date, we've sold around 6,000 of those boxes so I quickly designed more."

Sian, along with her business partner, has since expanded the range to include more educational resources, greetings cards and home decorations.

All of the products are are eco-friendly and are sold at over 170 stockists across Wales, including CADW and the National Trust.

Sian's business has grown from her initial idea of a simple set of bilingual flash cards.

Sian is now a finalist in the entrepreneur category of this year's Womenspire awards

The awards celebrate inspirational Welsh women, with the winners due to be revealed next week.

