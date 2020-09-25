New coronavirus testing centre opens in Pontypridd

A new coronavirus testing centre has been launched in Pontypridd.

The site is based at the University of South Wales' student car park in their Treforest Campus.

Its opening forms part of a Welsh Government agreement with the UK Government to create 12 local testing sites (LTS) in Wales, which will increase testing capacity.

The Welsh Government said testing sites will be rolled out between September and October and will be based near universities across Wales, including Cardiff, Swansea and Bangor.

Each of these new local testing sites will provide access to testing for returning students and local residents.

It is a walk-through site and tests can be booked by calling 119 or online.

Testing will only be available for people with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “Testing is critical in our fight against coronavirus, with Rhondda Cynon Taf and surrounding areas currently subject to local restrictions, it is important people are able to access testing to ensure we can stop the spread and also to understand the infection rate in the area."

Rhondda Cynon Taf went into a local lockdown last week. Credit: ITV Wales

It comes as a further 348 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales in the last 24 hours as new measures from the Welsh Government come in to force.

The latest figures, released by Public Health Wales, mean that there have been 21,896 cases of the virus in the country. There was also one additional deaths taking the total to 1,606.

Rhondda Cynon Taf recorded the most new cases, with 76 reported.

The area went into local lockdown on Thursday 17 September after the proportion of tests coming back with a positive result there was the highest for any area in Wales.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said that the Welsh Government would 'contemplate' students remaining on university campus during the Christmas period to try and prevent widespread transmission.

Mr Drakeford told Good Morning Britain that making the decision alongside ministers in the rest of the UK would make 'complete sense'.

A coronavirus contact tracing app has launched across England and Wales, with people encouraged to download it in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus and protect themselves as case numbers rise.